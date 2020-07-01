Selective tax of 100% on alcohol from today

Muscat: The Oman Tax Authority will apply a 100 percent selective tax on alcoholic beverages, which was 50 percent at the time of its implementation in June last year.

Oman had previously, in 2019, introduced a rate of 100 percent for the excise tax imposed on alcohol and alcohol products, energy drinks, carbonated drinks, pork and pork products, and tobacco and tobacco products.

The tax authority temporarily reduced the rate of excise tax on alcohol and alcohol products to 50 percent. That temporary rate reduction is being removed, and the original rate of 100 percent for the excise tax on alcohol and alcohol products will be effective from July 1, 2020.

“According to ministerial decision 112/2019, on the determination of value, types of excise goods, and rate of tax imposed on each of such goods, published on 2 June 2019 (Ministerial Decision), alcohol and alcohol products were subject to an excise tax at the rate of 100 percent. The Oman Tax Authority implemented a temporary reduction in the rate of excise tax on alcohol and alcohol products to 50 percent. The Ministerial Decision was, however, not amended to reflect the temporary reduction.”