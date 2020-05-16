Seek Lailatul qadr in odd nights

Muscat: Believers are engaging more into supplications, prayers, and other deeds such as zakath and sadaqa (two forms of supporting fellow beings) and the like as the holy month has entered into the most important and the last phase.

Believers are seeking the ‘night of power’ or ‘the promised night’ also known as ‘the night of greatest rewards’ when the holy Qur’an was sent down to mankind. Unlike in the mosques last year, houses are being converted into semi mosques for the whole family and stay indoors as part of ‘ihtiqaf’ which means stay overnight inside the prayer room.

The odd nights of the last ten days, with strong probability for 27th night, is considered to be the ‘Lailatyl Qadr’, the night that is more powerful than 1, 000 nights, and it keeps believers in the Sultanate along with their Muslim brethren across the world closer to Almighty engaging themselves in special prayers and supplications.

Individually, each one prays ‘Qiyamul Lail’ which denotes long, standing supplications, which is a part of the last ten days of the holy month.

“Allah Almighty has said in the Holy Quran that there is a night in the odd nights of the holy month which is more powerful than 1, 000 nights and it is the night when the holy Quran, the guiding book for the entire mankind, is sent down to the people.”

Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha stated that Rasool Allah peace be upon him said, “Look for Lailat-Ul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadhan.” (Bukhari)

Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha stated that as much Rasool Allah peace be upon him tried (Ibadat) in the last Ashra (ten days) of Ramadhan, did not try in any of the Ashra.” (Muslim)

Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha further stated “I asked Rasool Allah, peace be upon him, ‘If I find Lailatul Qadar then what should I do? To this, Allah’s prophet (peace be upon him) said, recite this Dua.”Allah Humma Innaka A’fuvun Tohib Bul Afva Fa’afu Anni” (Tirmidhi).

Believers will continue to engage in prayers and supplications and ‘Qiyamul Lail’ prayers that keep them engrossed to the thoughts of Allah Almighty.

All these will be followed by the preparations for Eid ul Fitr after nearly thirty days of fasting, this year around, of course, without any celebrations, mass gatherings, mass prayers but at home, in the comfort of the family members only.