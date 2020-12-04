Seeb to begin campaign against Al Musannah

MUSCAT, Dec 4 – Defending champions Seeb will commence their campaign at the 2020-2021 Omantel League against Al Musannah at Al Rustaq Sports Complex on December 17.

The Oman Football Association (OFA) announced the first phase matches schedule of the 2020-21 season of top-tier Omantel League and First Division League on Thursday.

Runners-up Dhofar will take on Al Ittihad at Al Saada Sports Complex while Saham will host Al Nasr at Suhar Sports Complex. Newcomers Nizwa will play against Al Nahda at Nizwa Sports Complex. Oman Club will face Sohar at Suhar Sports Complex. Al Rustaq will host Bahla at Al Rustaq Sports Complex while Al Suwaiq will take on Muscat at the same venue.

The first phase matches of Omantel League will conclude on April 14, 2021.

The second phase of the league will occur in two groups. The first group will feature the teams which are positioned in the odd numbers positions while the second group will club the teams which are placed in the even number positions.

Both points in the first and second phases will be added and the team with the maximum points will be declared winners. Fourteen teams will compete in the Omantel League including Seeb, Dhofar, Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Bahla, Muscat, Al Suwaiq, Saham, Sohar, Oman Club, Al Musannah, Nizwa and Al Ittihad.

FIRST DIVISION ON DEC 19

The First Division League will begin on December 19. The 17 teams will be distributed into three groups. The first group comprises Ahli Sidab, Mirbat, Bausher, Salalah and Samayil.

The second group features Jalaan, Sur, Al Taliah, Masirah, Al Oruba and Al Ittifaq.

The third group includes Majees, Al Shabab, Ibri, Al Khabourah, Al Mudhaibi and Al Bashayer teams. All the teams in all groups will play two legs and top eight teams will qualify to the second phase of the league. The team with the maximum points will be declared winners after the second phase.

Nizwa emerged champions in the 2019-2020 season while Al Ittihad ended as runners-up and Al Musannah were positioned third.

The league union at OFA unveiled some statistics on 2019-2020 Omantel League.

The number of matches ended in a goalless draw were 16 games, while 37 matches finished with scoring draws. As many as 129 matches ended with a winning note and 444 goals were scored with an average of 2.44 goal per game.

Dhofar’s Hugo Lopez was the top scorer with 13 goals, while Muscat’s Lawsen and Saham’s Mohsin Jawher scored the same goals as well. The top attacking team was Dhofar with 44 goals and then Fanja with 42 goals. Al Nahda netted 40 goals while champions Seeb scored 38 goals. Seeb had registered the top number of victories in the league with 16 wins followed by Dhofar with 15 wins.