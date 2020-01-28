Seeb suffer defeat, Al Salam win in volleyball first division league

Defending champions Seeb suffered a 3-1 loss against Al Kamil W’al Wafi club on Monday in the Oman volleyball first division league at the indoor court of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Al Kamil W’al Wafi’s victory by 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, came in the final stage of the league which registered qualification of Seeb, Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Suhar.

In another match, Al Salam outplayed neighbours Suhar 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-22) in a tough match at Sohar Sports Complex.

The Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) has implemented a new technical system in this edition of the first division league. The final stage matches among four teams will be played in a league system and the top two teams will secure a slot in the final. The other two teams will compete in the third/fourth place play-off.

Al Salam ended the initial stages of the league as toppers with 26 points. The Batinah club recorded nine wins and suffered one loss only.

Muscat’s home team Seeb came in second position with 23 points. They won in seven matches and lost three.

Al Kamil W’al Wafi were third with 20 points. The team registered seven victories and suffered three losses.

Another Batinah team, Suhar finished fourth with three wins and six defeats. Ahli Sidab were fifth with five points. The Muscat Governortae team had won two games and suffered eight losses.

Al Bashayer were sixth and last on the table with five points. They registered two wins and lost eight matches.

In the 2018-19 season, Seeb had beat Al Salam 3-0 in the final match to emerge champions in the Oman Volleyball League first division. Suhar came in third place after beating Al Kamil W’al Wafi club 3-1.

On the other hand, the second division league for 2019-2020 season will begin on Friday. This edition of the league will feature participation of seven teams including: Al Ittihad, Al Nasr, Salalah, Al Shabab, Masirah, Bahla and Dhofar.

The teams are distributed into two groups. The first group comprise of the Dhofar Governorate clubs Al Nasr, Al Ittihad, Salalah and Dhofar. The second group includes Al Shabab, Bahla and Masirah.

