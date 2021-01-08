Seeb strengthen lead on top of Omantel League table

MUSCAT, Jan 8 –

Defending champion Seeb strengthened their lead in Omantel League after wrapping up a clinical 1-0 victory against the hosts Sohar, late on Thursday.

With the triumph, Seeb managed to register their third win in the league besides the draw against Al Ittihad in the second week. The only goal in the game was netted by the national team player Abdulaziz al Maqbali, in penalty shootout after 30 minutes of the first half.

Seeb’s tally moved to 10 points at the top while Sohar freezed to their previous four points in the sixth place. Sohar club’s board announced recently the appointment of the former national team player, Badar al Maimani, as the head coach of the team, replacing coach Abdulrazaq Khairi.

Coach Badar will start his career with northern Batinah team from the fifth week of the league as Sohar will meet Al Rustaq on Tuesday.

Salalah-based team Al Nasr maintained the gap with the league leaders to two points as they emerged a 1-0 win over Oman club at the former home in Al Saada Sports Complex on Thursday. Five-time league winner, Al Nasr, have moved to eight points while Oman club remain with six points in the fifth place.

The winner was struck in the first half by Hamed al Habsi in the dying minutes of the first half. Abdulrahman al Ghassani scored the second goal of Al Nasr from penalty but the referee Said al Muzaini cancelled the goal.

The reason behind cancellation was the decision of the referee to adhere to the new rule of Fifa of avoiding the camouflage prior kicking the ball in a penalty.

Saham managed to clinch their first three winning points in the league against Nizwa as they registered a 2-1 triumph.

The hosts Nizwa continued their struggling in the top-tier league as they suffered a third loss and the team was knocked out from HM Cup in the last 32 round against Majees in penalty shoutout.

At Nizwa Sports Complex, Saham took the lead as Baba scored the opening goal. The hosts managed to return the match into the original position as Seiseh found the net and struck the equaliser. Saham’s Mohammed al Ghassani netted the winner.

Adil Al Balushi