Seeb, Salalah, Ahli Sidab and Sohar in last 8

Muscat, Feb 3

Seeb, defending champions of 2019-20 season of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Shield for Volleyball Championship, secured a spot in the quarterfinals as they blanked Oman club 3-0 in the round 16 matches on Tuesday at indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The title holders commenced the first set with winning target and managed to end it at 25-19. Seeb spikers, under directions of their experienced coach Jamal al Mamari, continued strong show in the second set to claim it 25-11.

Coach Hamood al Harthi, head coach of Oman club, employed a better approach in the third set but Seeb’s players experience finished the set with nine points gap by 25-16.

Seeb will meet Salalah on February 9 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in the last-8 stage.

Salalah club booked their slot in the quarterfinals after thrashing neighbours Al Ittihad 3-0 on Monday. The initial set was very tight between both teams as each team was looking to take the first set for advantage in the match.

The opening set ended in favour of Salalah at 28-26. Salalah’s spikers took the advantage and managed to end the second set on winning note as well as they claimed it 25-12. In the third set, Al Ittihad’s spikers tried to make a comeback to the match but Salalah’s players ended it at 25-23.

SOHAR OUST MAJEES

Sohar, winners of the Ministry’s Shield in 2015, sealed a slot in the quarterfinals after their triumph against Majees 3-1 at Sohar Sports Complex.

Sohar team’s players began the match strongly as they ended the first set with 25-12 and Majees registered a prompt come back in the following set as they equalised by taking it 25-23.

Sohar’s men were the best team in the third set to claim it 25-13 and they went on to claim the match by winning the fourth set by 25-19.

Muscat-based team, Ahli Sidab, earned their direct ticket to the next round after their crucial win over Ibri by straight sets 25-16, 25-14 and 25-15.

The other fixtures of the round 16 will be completed late on Wednesday while the quarterfinal matches will be held from February 9.

The first edition of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Shield for Volleyball Championship had commenced in 2012 and Saham won the first three editions consecutively.

Sohar won the 2015 edition, while Al Salam claimed the titles of 2016, 2017 and 2018. Muscat-based team, Seeb, were the champions for 2019 and 2020.

Adil Al Balushi