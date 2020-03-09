Seeb retain Ministry’s volley Shield

Muscat, March 9 – Defending champions Seeb retained the title of the ninth edition of the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship as they beat Al Kamil W’ al Wafi 3-2 in the concluding game at the indoor halls of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex late on Sunday. The Muscat home team has also won the OVA League Shield 12 times and Super Cup once. In the thrilling final, Seeb players made a strong start as they ended the first set by 25-19 but Al Kamil W’ al Wafi, who were chasing their historic title, came back in the second set to win it 25-22. Seeb players brought the match again to their side after they won third set 25-17. The fourth set was crucial as the Al Sharqiyah team increased their focus to take it 25-22. In the final set, the experience level of Seeb side, gave them the upperhand to claim the set and title by 15-11. Seeb is coached by former national team head coach Jamal al Maamari.

AL SALAM THIRD

Al Salam team, who were recently crowned as champions of the top domestic league, bagged the bronze medals as they registered a 3-1 win over Sohar in the third-fourth place play-off. Al Salam won 25-20, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25. Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest for the final and gave away the medals and trophies. Al Salam players received the bronze medals while Al Kamil W’ al Wafi team players were awarded the silver medals. Seeb players were handed the gold medals and the title from the chief guest. Shaikh Bader Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA) presented a memento to the chief guest.

Saud al Maamari named MVP

Adam al Jalbobi from Seeb was named for best setter award while his teammate Abdullah al Maqbali won the best spiker honour. Seeb’s Yousef al Shukaili and Al Kamil W’ al Wafi’s Sami al Jadeedi grabbed the best player award in position (3). Al Kamil W’ al Wafi’s Haitham al Shuraiqi and Seeb’s Nouh al Jalbobi claimed the best player award in position (4). The best player award in position (2) went to Falah al Jaradi from Al Salam team. Al Kamil W’ al Wafi’s Saud al Maamari bagged the Most Valuable Player award (MVP) of the championship.

The first three editions of the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship were dominated by Saham in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Sohar won the fourth title in 2014 while Al Salam won the three consecutive titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Seeb won the previous edition in 2019. By completing the Ministry’s Volleyball Shield Championship, the OVA concluded their season for 2019-2020. The national team’s participation will take place in the next phase.’