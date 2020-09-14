Seeb players resume training, gear up for Omantel League

MUSCAT, September 14 – League leaders Seeb began their training sessions on Sunday to gear up for the resumption of the remaining matches of Omantel League for 2019/2020 season.

The earlier warm up sessions focused on raising the fitness level of the players due to the long break of non-action of sporting activities during the past few months.

The post two weeks training will include the other technical and tactical sides sessions. According to the official Seeb media account in twitter, all the training sessions of the team are in closed doors currently and that are in line with the directions of the Supreme Committee and only the authorised personnel can attend the trainings.

Seeb will face Oman club at ROP stadium on October 23 as a first official match for both teams since stopping of footballing business in the Sultanate in mid of March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-final match of Seeb will be against Muscat at the same venue on October 28. The final match is scheduled to take place on November 1 against Saham at Seeb Stadium.

The Portuguese coach Prono Migel will continue as a head coach for Seeb club in the new season of 2020/2021 according to the confirmation of Seeb board of directors.

Coach Prono and his technical staff had managed to lead Seeb into the top of the domestic league order. Extending the contract of the coaching staff will serve to stable the technical performance of the team beside full awareness on all the players including the key members.

The Muscat-based team’s players and technical staff had completed from the mandatory COVID-19 test which was part of the medical protocol. The tests of the team members were completed at Badar al Samaa Medical Center. Now, the medical staff members of OFA is ensuring the implementation of the medical protocol and preventive measures.

Before two days of stopping the sporting activites decision in the Sultanate, the top fixture of the 23rd week of Omantel League between League leaders Seeb and second-placed Dhofar ended in a 1-1 draw. With the result, Seeb had kept their lead at the top by five points (50 points) against Dhofar who have 45 points in the second place.

