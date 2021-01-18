Seeb on right track to defend league title

Muscat, Jan 18 –

Defending champions Seeb strengthened their lead at the top of the Omantel League as they emerged a 1-0 victor over Al Rustaq at Seeb Stadium on Monday in the sixth week of the league.

The only goal in the match by the league leaders was netted through national team player, Abdulaziz al Maqbali, in the 26th minute as he received a golden ball from Mazin al Saadi and he slotted the ball to the net.

The triumph helped the league leaders to reach 16 points at the top of the league. The guests, Al Rustaq remained in their previous tally of nine points. Al Rustaq showed top display in the last two rounds as they registered two victories against Sohar and Al Ittihad.

After suffering losses in the last two rounds, North Al Batinah team, Sohar, bounced back to the winning track as they defeated the capital city team Muscat 2-1 at the former’s home at Sohar Sports Complex.

Former national team player Said al Ruzaiqi put the hosts team ahead as he struck the opening goal. Wajdi al Lamki increased the margin of Sohar team as he netted the second goal in the second half while the consolation goal for Muscat team came from Vinsus.

The winning points assisted Sohar to move into comfort zone. They added three points to reach seven points at eighth place, while Muscat are struggling at the danger zone and possess two points at 12th position.

In Sunday’s late fixtures, Al Suwaiq delivered top performance as they registered narrow 1-0 win over neighbours Saham at Al Rustaq Sports Complex. The all-important goal in the game was scored by Al Abd al Noufli in the first half.

The triumph assisted the team to jump to the top zone teams with 13 points while Saham are still suffering at the bottom with -3 points.

Al Ittihad trounced Al Nasr 2-1 at Al Saada Sports Complex.

Adil Al Balushi