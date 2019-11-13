Seeb mishap: Ministry of manpower to take action against company

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday said they will take necessary legal action against the company after 6 workers got buried alive during a pipeline project work at Seeb in Muscat on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Manpower confirms that it is following up the incident of 6 workers of Asian nationalities after they were buried during their work in a water extension project in the airport heights in the wilayat of Seeb in Muscat governorate. And procedures are underway to take the necessary legal actions towards the competent company.”

Earlier, six workers who were found dead inside a pipeline were identified as Indians. According to details given by the Indian Embassy, two are from Andhra Pradesh, two from Bihar, one each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. They were in the 295-metre-long concrete pipeline when the rain water gushed inside while they were at work. Three employees Shanmugha Sundaram Senthil Kumar (43), from Madhurai, Tamil Nadu; Budapana Raju Sathyanarayana (22), from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, and Usurumurthi Bhima Raju (30), Purushothapalli, Andhra Pradesh, were employees of Bothar Boring Company.

While two others — Sunil Bharti (29) and Vishwakarma Manji (29) were from Patna in Bihar; Vikash Chauhan Mukhadev (27), hailed from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. They were employed by Said Shabibi Company. Sources at the embassy said that it is in touch with the relatives of the victims in their respective states. “The bodies will be repatriated after completion of necessary legal formalities,” the sources said. Meanwhile, an Omani citizen died when his vehicle was washed away in an overflowing wadi in Rustaq. Despite repeated warnings by Royal Oman Police and the Civil Defence authorities, some drivers attempt to cross running wadis during heavy rains in the northern governorates of the Sultanate from November 8 to 11.