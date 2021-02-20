Seeb look to strengthen lead in Omantel League

MUSCAT, Feb 20 – League leaders Seeb will take on Al Nasr on Sunday in one of the top fixtures for the 10th week of Omantel League.

The match will start at 19:35 pm at Seeb Stadium. Another top encounter in the round will be in the Batinah Southern derby between Al Rustaq and Al Musannah.

The match will be held at Al Rustaq Sports Complex and it will kick off at 19:35. Al Ittihad will travel to Suhar to meet Saham at Sohar Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 17:25. Tenth placed Sohar will meet Nizwa at the latter’s home in Nizwa Sports Complex. The match will begin at 17:25.

The 10th round games will conclude on Monday by having three more fixtures. Muscat will host Al Nahda at Seeb Stadium while Al Suwaiq will meet Dhofar at Al Rustaq Sports Complex. Oman club will face Bahla at Seeb Stadium.

The defending champion Seeb will be looking to compensate the loss in the previous round against Bahla. Any further struggling for Seeb will reduce the gap with closest opponent Dhofar as the existing gap is three points only.

Muscat-based team will target for further dominating their position in the standings. Salalah powerhouse Al Nasr will not be an easy opponent as they are eyeing for the second successive win after they snatched a 1-0 win over Muscat in the last round. Al Nasr possess 15 points at fifth place.

Third placed team Al Musannah will aim from the Al Rustaq match to get much closer to the topper as they possess currently 17 points. It is expected the Southern derby match will be an exciting fixture as both teams are targeting the winning points. Victory for Al Rustaq will put them closer to the zone of the top teams in the table. Al Rustaq have 14 points in the sixth position.

Al Ittihad, who secured recently the top spot in the semis in the coveted cup, are eager to clinch the winning points against Sohar. Despite the match at Suhar city, Al Ittihad will look to position in the comfort zone as they have now nine points in the ninth place.

Saham, suffered nine losses since commencement of the season, will aim to open a new chapter from this game as the team was positioned in the last place on a shaky ground without any points.

Also, Saham left from the prestigious HM Cup as they suffered to loss in the both quarterfinal match last two week. The Northern Batinah team had registered a win against Oman in the 8th week but in the previous week the team returned back to the losses loop as they received another loss from the runner-up Dhofar.

Nizwa will plan to break the draw results in this round against Sohar as the team had recorded two draw in the last two matches against Al Ittihad and Dhofar.

On the other hand and after suffering three consecutive losses in the last matches, Sohar team will be eyeing to return into the victory loop and get away from the relegation zone.

The team technical staff led by Badar al Maimani are aware losing more points will position the team in the danger zone.