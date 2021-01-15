Seeb leading volleyball first division league

MUSCAT, Jan 15 –

Muscat-based team, Seeb, are leading the Oman volleyball first division league for group two by six points, while the defending champion Al Salam are positioned in the second place and possess five points.

The 36th edition of the league began on January 8 under restricted medical protocol after an absence due to the pandemic.

The title holder, Al Salam, commenced their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bahla. The scoreline ended as 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.

The second successive win for Al Salam was against the neighbours Sohar late on Wednesday as they beat them 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

The northern Batinah team, Al Salam, began the first set strongly as they ended by 25-18. Sohar bounced back quickly as they managed to win the second by 25-22.

Al Salam bounced back again to take the lead and end the third round by 25-22. The fourth set was very tough and crucial and Sohar equalised and brought the match back to square one as they won the set by 29-27.

The deciding set was again thrilling and the title holder spikers managed to win by 15-13.

The third place for the previous edition Seeb began the 2020-2021 league season with a 3-0 victory against Ahli Sidab. The scoreline ended as 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.

Seeb’s second successive triumph was over Bahla 3-0. Seeb’s players ended the first set easily in 25-15. Then, Seeb’s spikers demonstrated their lead in the second set as they ended in 25-20. In the third set, Seeb confirmed their win as they concluded the set by 26-24.

In the other fixtures, Al Kamil W’al Wafi beat Ahli Sidab 3-0. The scoreline ended as 25-15, 25-20, 26-24.

The 2020-2021 volleyball first division league featured participation of seven teams including: Seeb, Al Salam, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Sohar, Masirah, Ahli Sidab and Bahla.

Seeb are topping the league order by six points while Al Salam positioned as runner-up with five points. Al Kamil W’al Wafi are placed in third position with three points while Sohar are in fourth position and possess three points as well.

Masirah are in fifth place with one point only. Ahli Sidab and Masirah in are the bottom of the table with no points.

The forthcoming week matches will resume on Tuesday as Al Kamil W’al Wafi will take on Sohar. Bahla will meet Ahli Sidab and Seeb will face off against Masirah.

Al Salam team are the defending champion as they had regained the title of the Oman volleyball first division league with a thrilling 3-2 win over Al Kamil W’al Wafi in March, 2020.

Adil Al Balushi