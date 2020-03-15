Seeb inch closer to OL title after Dhofar draw

Muscat, March 12 – The top fixture of the 23rd week of Omantel League between League leaders Seeb and second-placed Dhofar ended in a 1-1 draw. With the result, Seeb kept their lead at the top by five points (50 points) against Dhofar who have 45 points. On Sunday, the Oman Football Association (OFA) suspended the league matches until further notice in accordance to the instructions raised by the Supreme Committee on coronavirus (COVID-19) to stop all kinds of sports activities from March 15 for 30 days. The match at the Seeb Stadium saw good turnout from both the home supporters and visiting team.

The Salalah giants dominated the play in the first half as strikers pushed hard for an opening goal. After series of chances, Dhofar’s Omar al Malki shocked the Seeb supporters as he struck the opening goal in the 38th minute to put the visitors ahead. Seeb’s counter attacks were not strong as Dhofar players continued their pressure and managed to end the first half 1-0. In the second half, Seeb coach Prono Migel employed an attacking game as Dhofar pressed for an equaliser. However, the home team had to wait till 80th minute as Gipola scored the equaliser. In the dying minutes, the Muscat team raised pressure to score another goal to get further closer to the first historic title but Dhofar’s defence and goalkeeper Fayez al Rushaidi saved all scoring attempts.

At the post-match press conference, Seeb coach Prono Migel affirmed that the team will look to clinch the winning points in the pending matches and the draw against Dhofar is not enough to lift the title. “We have to work hard as we are getting closer to the title. Dhofar were close to take the match but we snatched a crucial point from them,” he said. Egyptian coach Mohammed Abdulazeez said that Dhofar deserved the winning points. “We did everything in the match and the players delivered a super performance. Still, we have three more matches and the target is to register victory in those matches,” he ended.

OMAN CLUB, MUSCAT WIN

Oman Club registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Mirbat at the latter’s home in Salalah Sports Complex late on Saturday. The crucial win for the home team raised their kitty to 26 points while Mirbat, who already were relegated to the first division league, have 12 points. Despite their recent wins, Oman Club and Al Oruba still need to win all their matches to make any improvement in the league table. The forthcoming matches of Al Oruba will be against Al Suwaiq, Al Nahdha and Al Rustaq. Oman Club will take on Al Suwaiq, Bahla and Muscat in the last three rounds.

Muscat secured a middle position in the league order after blanking Sohar 3-0 at Seeb Stadium. The capital city team’s victory helped them to add three points and now have 31 points similar to Sohar. Venisus was the star of the match as he struck two goals besides a missed penalty, while his teammate Lawsen Bikai netted the opening goal.