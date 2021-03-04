Seeb grab third straight Ministry’s Shield

Seeb’s Ahmed al Toubi claims MVP award

Seeb club retained the title of the 10th edition of Ministry’s Shield volleyball championship after edging Al Kamil W’ al Wafi 3-1 in a thriller at the indoor hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

The overall championship and the final match were organised under strict medical protocol.

This was the third straight title by Seeb in the championship.

The scoreline of the final ended as follows 26-24, 25-15, 32-43 and 25-14.

The first set continued for half an hour before Seeb prevailed 26-24. Seeb benefited from the opponents mistakes in the second set to claim it 25-15. Muscat-based spikers including Ahmed al Toubi, Yousef al Shukaili and Adam al Jalboubi stood out for their performance in the match.

Al Kamil W’ al Wafi players fought it out in the third set to finally prevail with 34-32.

In the deciding set, Seeb’s Brazilian player Egor, Mazin al Hashmi and Younis al Amri powered the team ahead as Seeb grabbed the match and title with a 25-14 score.

AL SALAM FINISH THIRD

Earlier on Wednesday, Al Salam players bagged bonze medals and third-place awards after beating Ahli Sidab 3-0 in the third-fourth place play-off match. The scoreline ended as 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20.

Chief guest Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture, presented the medals and awards to the players in the concluding ceremony.

Seeb players claimed gold medals and shield of the championship while Al Kamil W’ al Wafi players took home silver medals. Al Salam players received bronze medals from the chief guest.

Ahmed al Toubi from Seeb club received the award for the most valuable player of the championship.

HH Sayyid Malik bin Shihab al Said, Shaikh Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports and Youth, and Shaikh Badar bin Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Volleyball Association (OVA), attended the medals ceremony.

The Oman Volleyball Association had concluded last week the 2020-21 season of Oman volleyball first division league. Al Salam emerged champions of the first division league as they edged Al Kamil W’ al Wafi 3-2 in the concluding game at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.