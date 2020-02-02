Seeb go strong in OL with Mirbat thrashing

Seeb thrashed Mirbat 3-0 to extend their lead by three points and go strong on top of the Omantel League on Saturday.

Their challengers Dhofar was held to a draw by Bahla in another match.

Zahir al Aghabri, Hatim al Roushdi and Khalid al Buraiki scored the goals for the league toppers. The victory take Seeb to 38 points on top while misery continued for Mirbat as they suffered their 11th loss in the league and remain in the relegation zone at last place with only 10 points.

Bahla impressed in the latest rounds with another good performance after drawing former champions Dhofar 1-1 at the Salalah Youth Sports Complex. Khalid al Hajri netted the opening goal for the visitors while Abdulaziz al Maqbali scored the equaliser for Dhofar. Al Maqbali also missed a golden opportunity to score a winner for Dhofar after missing a penalty. Dhofar remained in second place with 35 points while Bahla moved to 26 points and are in the fourth position.

On Friday, Al Nasr were held to a 2-2 draw by Oman Club in Salalah at the former’s home. The Muscat team was close to capture the three points from the match but Al Nasr’s Capiro scored the equaliser with 10 minutes to go and end the game 2-2.

The first half ended without a goal. Both teams scored all the goals in the second half as Eshad Obaid put Oman ahead while Capiro put Al Nasr level.

Oman Club players continued their scoring attempts as Bashkin scored the second goal but Capiro once again came to the rescue of Al Nasr.

The draw meant Al Nasr reached to 26 points and are in the sixth place while Oman Club added a point and now have 16 points at the 12th position.

MUSCAT EDGE AL ORUBA

Muscat snatched a crucial win against Al Oruba 1-0. Ibrahim Sumar’s battalion added three points to their kitty with the win and reached to 19 points at the 11th place. Al Oruba’s defeat kept them in the relegation zone with 10 points at 13th place.

Al Rustaq and Al Nahdha ended their match with a 1-1 draw at the former’s home in Al Rustaq Sports Complex. The Buraimi Club is at the fifth spot with 25 points while Al Rustaq are seventh with 22 points.

Saham were held to a 1-1 draw by Fanja at the Suhar Sports Complex. Saham remained third with 29 points while Fanja are 10th with 21 points.

