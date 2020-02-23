Seeb go four points clear on top

Muscat, Feb 23 – League leaders Seeb missed a good opportunity to extend their lead on top with the second-placed Dhofar by six points after they were held 1-1 by Al Nahda in an away game during the 20th week matches of the Omantel League on Saturday.

On Friday, the Salalah giants suffered their third defeat in the league when Al Rustaq beat them 3-2 at the Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

After the results, Seeb have 45 points from 20 matches, while Dhofar remain second with 41 points from 20 matches.

Saham posted a record sixth consecutive draw, and are third with 32 points. The Batinah team was held to a goalless draw by Bahla at the Ibri Sports Complex. Bahla’s former national player Khalid al Hajri missed scoring attempts while Saham star Mohsin Jawher also lost many chances. Bahla are sixth on the table with 27 points.

MIRBAT WOES CONTINUE

With only six rounds remaining in the league, Mirbat are facing relegation to the first division league after they suffered another defeat against neighbours Al Nasr 1-0. The only goal of the match was netted by Nigerian player Kabero. The win increased Salalah team’s kitty to 29 points while Mirbat are stuck at the bottom with 12 points. Al Nasr are in fourth spot and three points behind third-placed Saham.

Muscat snatched a crucial 1-0 win against Al Suwaiq at Al Rustaq Sports Complex. The hosts played the match with 10 players in the second half and could not find an equaliser.

The result puts the capital city team in seventh with 26 points while Al Suwaiq are reeling at the 12th pace with 21 points.

Al ORUBA STUN FANJA

Al Oruba, under new coach Farooq Abdullah, stunned Fanja 2-1 in another match. Al Oruba are 13th with 14 points after the unexpected win.

Fanja are in 10th spot with 25 points.

Al Oruba had last week finished their HM Cup semifinal first leg with a 2-1 defeat against Ibri.

After scoring an away goal, they need a 1-0 win at home in the second leg to enter the final on March 17.

Elsewhere, Oman Club posted a clinical 1-0 win over Suhar at the Seeb Stadium. Oman Club are 11th with 23 points from 19 games after the win, while Suhar stayed on fifth with 27 points.