Seeb ends winter season as Omantel League toppers

Muscat, Dec 31 – Seeb ended the winter season of the Omantel League top of the table after a tough competition with the second placed Dhofar. The home team defeated Saham 1-0 on Monday at the Sohar Sports Complex in the 13th week of Omantel League. The victory took Seeb to the first place with 30 points. Muscat Governorate club, Seeb, secured the match points in the second half as the former national team player Eid al Farsi netted the all-important winning goal in the 70th minute. Seeb, who are chasing for the first league title in history, are on the right track and the expectations have gone up by a notch after clinching the winter season title.

Seeb under the watchful eyes of the Portuguese coach Prono Mighel recorded top results. The team racked up five victories and one draw against Dhofar after the new coach took over. The second placed Dhofar registered a crucial win against the neighbour Al Nasr in the derby of the southern governorate. Raed Ibrahim and his friend Zooma scored the winning goals for the Salalah giants. Dhofar were positioned as runner’s up with 27 points while Al Nasr are placed in the seventh position with 19 points. In the other fixtures, Sohar trounced Fanja 3-1 at the Seeb Sports Stadium. The win helped Sohar to stay at the fourth place with 21 points while Fanja remained static at 16 points in the tenth position.

Mirbat held a 1-1 draw to Al Nahdha at the former home in Salalah Sports Complex. The former player of the national team Mohammed al Balushi (Al Shiba) put his team ahead in the 16th minute while Amer al Shatri netted the equaliser in the 54th minute. Despite the draw, Mirbat is still struggling at the danger zone with four points at the 14th place while Al Nahdha remained in the top five with 21 points. Al Suwaiq snatched crucial three points against Bahla as they outplayed them 2-1. The Batinah team got an inch closer to the middle of the table as they pocketed 17 points in their kitty while Bahla are stuck with 18 points at eighth place.

The capital city derby between Oman Club and Muscat ended as the latter won 2-0 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Sunday. Both home teams are positioned close to each other as Muscat possess 15 points at 11th place followed by Oman club with 14 points.

