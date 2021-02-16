Seeb, Dhofar seal spot in HM Cup semis

Muscat, Feb 16 – Unbeaten Dhofar and Seeb have sealed their slots in the semifinals round of the prestigious 2020-21 HM Cup Football Championship.

The defending champions advanced to the last four after blanking Al Musannah 3-0 in the quarterfinal second leg at Al Rustaq Sports Complex on Monday night. Former national team player Khalid al Hajri scored a brace for Dhofar. Al Hajri found the target in the 13th and 35th minutes while the Omar Mohammed netted in the 21st minute. Al Musannah’s Majid al Saadi received a red card in the last minute of the match.

In the first leg, the Salalah giants had won 2-0 at Al Saada Sports Complex on February 6.

Earlier on Monday, Seeb secured spot in the semifinals after they trashed Saham 3-0 in the return match. Seeb had edged Saham 1-0 in their home match at Seeb Stadium on February 5.

In-form Seeb are moving to the semifinals after missing last two seasons. At Sohar Sports Complex, Seeb managed to end the second leg match comfortably as Abdulaziz al Maqbali commenced the match with an early goal in the ninth minute. Six minutes later, Saham’s defender Ahmd Atoor’s misjudgement resulted in an own goal and the first half ended with Seeb leading 2-0.

In the second half, the visitors controlled the game and after 15 minutes, Khalid al Buraiki struck the third goal which ended the game at 3-0.

The Oman Football Association (OFA) announced on Tuesday that the draw for the semifinals will take place on Wednesday at Seeb Stadium. The draw ceremony will start at 1 pm in presence of all the four teams representatives.

The first leg of the semifinal matches will be held on February 26 while the return matches on March 2. The final match of the coveted cup will be on March 7 under the auspices of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat.