Seeb appoint Croatian Gacanin as new football coach

Muscat, March 12 –

Seeb club announced through their official twitter handle that Croatian Radan Gacanin will be the new head coach for the senior football club to replace the Portuguese coach Prono Migel.

The league leaders’ board decision was made on dismissal of the Portuguese coach recently due to the latest results of the team in the league and HM Cup championship.

Seeb had been knocked out in the semis round of the HM Cup as they suffered a 2-1 loss in the return match in Al Saada Sports Complex while the first leg match ended in a goalless draw at Seeb Stadium.

In Omantel League, league title holder received two consecutive losses in the round nine and ten against Bahla 1-0 and Al Nasr 2-1.

The newly appointed Croatian coach will lead the coaching staff of the team until end of the existing 2020/2021 season as nine more rounds are remaining from the top-tier league. The 57-year-old coach had served technically on many teams in Gulf and Arab countries. He was the former coach of Iraq’s Erbil club, Bahrain’s Riffah and Al Muhraq, Kuwait’s Qadsia, Saudi’s Al Nasr, Qatar’s Mesimeer beside his position as head coach of Kuwait national football team.

Coach Radan Gacanin had a previous experience with Omani clubs as he was in charge of Al Nasr coaching staff in season 2018/2019 and partially in 2019/2020.

Seeb are topping the league after ten rounds and having 22 points while the closest opponent Dhofar and Musannah are behind the leaders with 20 points.

The 11th week matches of Omantel League will resume on April 4 as the league is topped currently for one month approximately due to national team preparation for the joint world cup and Asian Cup qualifiers and “Red Warriors” overseas camp are in Dubai until March 25.

Adil Al Balushi