Seeb ahead as Sohar stun Dhofar

Muscat, March 1 – Leaders Seeb remained on top of the Omantel League table with 46 points despite their second successive draw in the 21st week of the league. Seeb strikers failed to break the defence of Al Rustaq as the match ended in a goalless draw. With the draw, Seeb have accumulated 46 points while Al Rustaq dropped one position to 10th with 26 points. Dhofar are second with 41 points. The Muscat home team benefited from second-placed Dhofar’s defeat against Sohar 1-0 late on Saturday at the Salalah Sports Complex. Sohar goalkeeper Dawood al Khali was the star of the match as he saved the penalty shot from Abdulaziz al Maqbali besides thwarting many scoring attempts.

Al Suwaiq eked out three crucial points from Saham as they won 2-0 at Sohar Sports Complex on Friday. Palestine’s Mohammed Balah, a former Saham player, netted the winning goals for Al Suwaiq. The victory supported the Al Batinah team to climb one position up to 11th place as they reached to 24 points but still the team is very close to the danger zone. One point is the only difference with Oman Club who are dropped to the 12th position after 20 matches. Oman Club lost to Al Oruba 1-0 at Sur Sports Complex. The victory did not change the position of Sur as they stay in the relegation zone with 17 points at 13th place.

FANJA MOVE TO FIFTH

Nine-time champions Fanja edged Mirbat 1-0 at Seeb Stadium to put them staring at relegation to the first division league. Said al Ruzaiqi scored the winner for the team. The win for Fanja is the first under watchful eyes of new head coach Badar al Maimani after the stepping down of Haitham al Alawi. The win helped Fanja to climb to the fifth position to 28 points while Mirbat remained on 12 points at the bottom. Muscat and Al Nahdha shared spoils with a 1-1 draw at Seeb Stadium on Friday. Muscat’s Justinio pulled back the equaliser in the dying minutes after Al Nahdha’s Jonathan had put his team ahead in the 48th minute. Both teams are on 27 points with Muscat ahead on goal difference.

Bahla continued to lose points as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Al Nasr at the Salalah Sports Complex on Saturday. Omar Adil and Hamed al Habsi struck the goals for the hosts while the visitors’ goal was netted by Nakoomi. The win put Salalah club in fourth on goal difference after gaining 32 points, same as third-placed Saham. Bahla remained on 27 points at the seventh spot.