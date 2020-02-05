Security Council to hold urgent session on Syria

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday for an emergency session on Syria following clashes between the Turkish and Syrian military, diplomats said on Wednesday.

They said the meeting was requested by the United States, France and Britain. UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is expected to report on the situation in Idlib, the northwestern Syrian province where the two armies clashed on Monday, the diplomats said.

Meanwhile, eight humanitarian aid organisations on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in northwestern Syria, where hostilities have displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the past two months.

The Syrian regime — backed by Russia — has carried out an intense air offensive against the militants and rebels, enabling it to reclaim several towns and villages in the Idlib region despite a freshly-brokered truce.

