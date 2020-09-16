Secretary General of Finance Ministry meets GCC Secretary General

Muscat: Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday met Dr Nayef Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

The two sides reviewed directives of the GCC leaders in relation to achieving national priorities, the most important of which is the economic and financial agenda that would enhance economic and financial integration among GCC countries towards achieving the GCC Customs Union and the Gulf Common Market, as well as the success of economic diversification programmes.

The two sides discussed joint challenges in light of the outbreak of (Covid-19) pandemic, the decline in oil prices and their impact on the economic and financial situation of the GCC states, in addition to the priorities sought by the GCC states to achieve joint economic and financial benefits. –ONA