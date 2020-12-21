Second REIT to launch next month

MUSCAT, Dec 21 – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the prospectus of Oman REIT Fund, the second such Real Estate Investment Trust fund (REIT) to be rolled out following the promulgation of laws regulating Real Estate Investment Funds in the Sultanate.

The fund will offer 261 million units for public subscription which represents 40 per cent of the total capital of the fund at RO 65 million with the potential of increasing the percentage to 60 per cent as indicated in the prospectus.

The prospectus sets the issue price of the unit is 102 baisas comprising 100 baisas as unit value plus 2 baisas as issue expenses. The units will be offered from January 17 to 31, 2021.

The portfolio of 20 properties offered through the fund includes residential, commercial, retail and warehousing properties distributed all over the Sultanate.

The prospectus states that the assets converted into investment units are income generating.

Real estate funds provide options for investors to invest in real estate and own investment units in addition to allowing foreign investors to own investment units in the fund to attract foreign capital.

