Second phase targets policies, capabilities

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – The Sultanate is making efforts to achieve strong growth rates in the manufacturing sector by implementing industrial strategy of the country. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is spearheading these efforts with the cooperation of the authorities concerned and encouraging adoption of modern technologies in the industry to achieve the required economic diversification and strengthen the role of non-oil sectors.

In the second phase, the ministry is looking forward to defining policies and identifying capabilities for the implementation of Oman’s manufacturing strategy 2040 (2021-2040).

According to Sami bin Salem al Saheb, Director-General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the second phase of the manufacturing strategy reviews the 15 policy areas which focus on how and when manufacturing priorities can be achieved. This is in line with the process of preparing the 10th five-year plan under the supervision of the Supreme Council for Planning. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is keeping an eye on the required measures, work plan and timeframe for development of the manufacturing sector as part of the Vision 2040 of the Sultanate.

Al Saheb said that the first stage of the manufacturing strategy was meant for setting priorities for manufacturing through knowledge-based industries (advanced technology), industries which have capital and resources, and enabling factors for governance as well as available technological and human capital to help in the achievement of these priorities.

Ali bin Saif al Hadi, Director of the Planning and Industrial Studies at the ministry, said: “Technology and human capital are among the three main requirements of the manufacturing strategy 2040. The ministry encouraged use of advanced technology to enhance workforce productivity. This has already helped in improvement of research and development capabilities in universities in recent years and led to distinguished researches.”

He said that a prominent example of the encouragement policy of the ministry is the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre-Oman at Sohar University and the Centre for Industrial Innovation and Innovation Initiatives led by The Research Council through EJAAD platform. EJAAD is an electronic platform for cooperation between the industrial, academic and research sectors in the area of energy. He said this policy would open up more horizons for the Sultanate. The country would be able to get benefit from the opportunities being created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, access the public infrastructure for research and innovation and play an important role in laying the foundation for advanced industrialisation. It would ultimately strengthen the capabilities of innovations and productivity of the industries of the Sultanate.

Al Hadi said that education and training programmes in the technical and vocational areas, such as training initiatives promoted by the Madain and Riyadah Academy and Al Rafd for Small and Medium Enterprises and the National Training Fund (NTF), are other factors which help in developing human capital of the Sultanate.

