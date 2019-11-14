Second-half show by Oman sinks Bangladesh

Oman produced an inspired second-half performance to overwhelm Bangladesh 4-1 in their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification second-round match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Mohsin al Khaldi (48th), Al Mundhir al Alawi (68th), substitute Arshad Said al Alawi (78th) and Amran Said al Hidi (90th) helped Oman pocket three points and take their tally to nine points from four matches.

Biplo Ahamed (81st) scored the only goal for Bangladesh as they remained on one point from four games.

Oman were on the offensive in the initial stages with Muhsen Saleh al Ghassani and Al Mundhir al Alawi poking at the Bangladesh defence.

Bangladesh kept their defensive play tight cramming the Omani forwards.

In the 12th minute, Bangladesh’s Sohel Rana had the first shot on goal when he struck a long range screamer that had Oman custodian Ali al Habsi parrying with a leap towards his right.

Oman were trying hard to break the shackles with Mohsin al Khaldi and Ahmed Mubarak al Mahajri creating some inroads but the goal was proving elusive.

Oman’s first real chance came in the 30th minute when Mohsin al Khaldi smashed a right footer that was blocked by Bangladesh goalkeeper Ashraful Islam al Rana.

Muhsen al Ghassani was in action in the 36th minute as he struck a dipping header at the Bangladesh goal but custodian Ashraful averted any damage to the visitors.

In the 39th minute, Ahmed Mubarak’s long ranger went sailing over the Bangladeshi crosspiece as Oman’s search for the opening goal continued.

It was 0-0 at half-time in what was an uneventful 45 odd minutes of play.

GOAL FEAST

Mohsin al Khaldi was the hero for Oman as he struck a sublime left footer past Bangladesh custodian Ashraful to give Oman a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Thereafter, Oman dominated possession and penetrated the Bangladeshi defence for the next 10 minutes.

In the 58th minute, coach Erwin Koeman introduced Oman’s first substitution as Arshad Said al Alawi replaced forward Zahir Sulaiman al Aghbari.

Bangladesh attempted at creating some chances but against Oman’s experienced defence it was a tough challenge.

In the 65th minute, Harib al Saadi came in for Said al Ruzaiqi as Oman pressed for the second goal.

It was celebration time for Omani fans as Al Mundhir al Alawi slotted in a timely cross from the right in the 68th minute as Oman leapt to a 2-0 advantage over Bangladesh.

Muhsen al Ghassani’s shot off a through ball in the 77th minute hit the far post.

It was then substitute Arshad Said al Alawi’s chance to give Oman its third goal of the game to pretty much seal the game for the hosts.

Bangladesh pulled one back in the 81st minute with a goal from Biplo Ahamed who gave no chance for Oman international goalkeeper Ali al Habsi. Amran Said al Hidi slammed in Oman’s fourth goal as the ‘Red Warriors’ sealed a completely dominant victory.