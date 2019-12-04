Second edition of Oman Tourism Awards launched

MUSCAT: In partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Al Roya newspaper launched the second edition of Oman Tourism Awards 2020 during a press conference at the Ministry’s theatre on Wednesday.

The awards represent one of the most prominent initiatives of Al Roya newspaper as a part of “Initiatives’ Media” approach. It also comes as an implementation of the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to promote economic diversification across the non-oil sectors, including the promising tourism sector.

The awards aim at encouraging the institutions, individuals and entities to continue developing this sector and achieving more accomplishments. Consequently, all the positive benefits hoped for the national economy, will be achieved.

Sayyid Adel bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Tourism Adviser at the Ministry of Tourism, said that the ministry, within Oman’s Tourism Strategy, appreciates all the supporting efforts of the sector, including “Oman Tourism Awards”, which managed to create positive activity and mobility, although it has been launched for the first time a year ago. This initiative also has created an incentive atmosphere for all employees in the sector, that led them to develop, innovate and adopt new ideas.

These ideas will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing levels of competitiveness of the sector internally and externally. The awards adopt standard foundations that support development and strategic planning programmes.

Hatim bin Hamad al Taie, Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya newspaper and the general supervisor of the award, declared that the second edition of “Oman Tourism Awards”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, is a renewal of Al Roya’s commitment of supporting the tourism sector.

He also referred to the success of the awards’ first edition including the significant competition that took place and resulted in the winning of several tourism institutions, individuals and investors. — ONA

