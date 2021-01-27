Second dose of vaccine delayed: MOH

The Ministry of Health has announced the postponement of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for those who received the first dose of this vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health would like to point out the postponement of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Pfyez/Biotech Company for those who received the first dose of this vaccine. The delay has been caused by the manufacturer in supplying the agreed doses to Oman. This delay would include all countries of the world contracted by the company in order to expand the production

lines resulting from the increased demand.”

“The Ministry appreciates the efforts of all to make the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 a success, emphasizing that postponing the second dose will not affect the desired effect of the vaccine, based on the scientific resources of international organizations,” the statement said.