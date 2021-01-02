Second body found at site of landslide

Rescue workers on Saturday recovered a second body and continued searching for another eight people still missing days after a landslide buried homes in a Norwegian village. “We still have hope of finding survivors,” rescue operations chief Roy Alkvist told reporters. A whole hillside collapsed in the village of Ask, 25 kilometres northeast of the capital Oslo, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, injuring 10 people, one of them seriously. Homes were buried under mud, others cut in two and some houses left teetering over a crater caused by the mudslide, with several subsequently falling over the edge.

— AFP

