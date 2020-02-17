Season life with best of spices and colours…

Weather experts might say that in Oman we move straight from winter to summer, but I like to think we have a gap in between to squeeze in a bit of spring. The flowers still look happy, and yes we did see a disruption caused by desert locusts and while agricultural experts battle out with desert insects, butterflies have come in visiting the gardens.

All is well with the earth — you know that when the butterflies arrive.

For the young cat in the garden, the locust is new and has been tapping at it thinking, “How strange it is that which flies like a bird but not frightened like one with the feathers.” Yes kitty the feathers are missing. And this with the intriguing patterns on the wings will leap before you know. In comes the haze just like a break before the announcement of summer. So it is time to pack up our winter clothes until next year.

Wish life had these specifications of seasons in between the ups and downs that everyone must go through in life what others are going through at some point, but at varying depth and pace. It takes a few years and a number of full moons to realise that.

From being a child who jumps from one carefree day to the other, the teen years of fighting insecurities and finding oneself, to the years of confidence almost always floating on the brink of overconfidence with an attitude of ‘I know better’ we go back to the days of self doubts and finding fault with others for not reaching our true potential before they define it as a midlife crisis.

Can we really blame anyone else except ourselves for not shaping up our life the way we want to?

There are some who seems to be in control and are constantly ticking away the ‘to do lists’. But they forget so often to enjoy the ‘now’. For in between the ticking of ‘to do list’ they are preoccupied in creating new lists.

They might not be enjoying the moment as they are calculating the next move but very rarely do they fall. Then there are others who are so on to the ‘now’ that they miss a many trains and fail to hear the knocking of opportunities.

So we realise that the timing is of at most importance. And the fact is if it may not be in your list it may not be on your mind and the knocking might cease or someone could have answered the knock before you did.

However the famous thought says that if a door is shut many others might open. They are probably waiting to be opened, but we dread so much to creak open it lest the threshold might take us away from our comfort zone.

Some might say it is a waste of time to take the path that has never been taken before, yet again there are thousands in the world thriving in doing what has been never done before and setting themselves as examples for others. What sets them apart is the quality and value they attach to their objective in life. They somehow do something more to the betterment of the society and the earth. In the small steps they take in life they make huge impact in our way of thinking. They shed awareness on areas where there is a need for united stand for betterment of life but make us think where we can make a difference. Of course the precious time from us need not be of an international stature but vary from within our neighbourhood to school to an individual.

Is it not amazing that we have the power to bring happiness to someone else? Is it not overpowering emotionally to know that you have been part of the process to empower someone else? Compared to that ecstasy why would anyone want to stand against the growth of someone else when we know so well that each individual is differently talented?

Why is that we are so clear on our role in contributing to the society when we are younger yet we forget our hopes and dreams when grow to be a butterfly that is the adult stage? Blame it on making a living we can say, but look at the butterfly they are the prettiest and a contributor when they spread their wings in its phase of life as an adult. They do not batter other butterflies’ wings.

So maybe it is time for us to look back and trace along our time line and dream line and wake up to bring back to life our hopes for us and others. We can create our own spring season no matter which part of the world we are in or which season we are going through. Season life with best of spices and colours, for the spring in your walk is the joy in your life.

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com