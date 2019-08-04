Search on for Bidiya murder accused

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has launched an intensive search operation for suspects in the murder of an Omani family of four in the Wilayat of Bidiya.

“Search and investigations are underway to trace the culprits who are identified as of Asian nationality”, the ROP said in a statement.

However, the ROP has not divulged further details about the accused nor about the motives behind the crime as it can affect the course of investigation.

The deceased Hamood Naser al Balushi, Ameen at Ibra Court by profession, his wife, a teacher of holy Qur’an and their three children, Hamza (12), Abdul Karim (9), and Ibrahim (6) were found dead at their home in Bidiya last week.

According to the police, due to delay in the reporting of the incident, which was two days after it happened, the accused were able to flee the country in no time.

“The Royal Oman Police and security services are tracking the accused through official channels and pursuing the case with great care and professionalism”, the statement said.

When contacted, Zuhair al Balushi, brother of Hamoud, told Observer, “Our family is still in the shock of the loss. We have full faith in the ROP in booking the culprits and bringing back them before the court of justice”.