Search continues for survivor month after Beirut explosion

BEIRUT: Chilean and Lebanese rescue teams were searching on Saturday, for the third consecutive day, for a possible survivor under the rubble in Beirut, more than a month after a massive blast hit the city.

Beirut was devastated on August 4 by a powerful explosion at the city’s port, killing some 190 people and injuring 6,000 others.

Lebanese engineer Riad al Assad, who is working closely with the Chilean team, said the Chileans had done a test with their machines and “they could hear a respiratory signal again.”

Al Assad said rescuers’ are trying to access the source of the signals with operations from three different spots.

Amid the early morning lull, work continued at the devastated site in Beirut’s Gemmazye neighbourhood.

“We are still working with hope,” said a Lebanese civil defence volunteer at the scene.

Hopes for finding a survivor under the rubble were kindled on Thursday when Chilean rescue workers and their sniffer dog detected a sign of life from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Gemmayze.

Francisco Lermanda, the leader of the Chilean “Topos” rescue team, told reporters on Friday that they were continuing their work, but he could neither confirm nor rule out that there was anyone still alive under the building ruins. — dpa

Related