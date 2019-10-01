Search continues for 10 missing fishermen in Oman

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Tuesday, with the help of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), they have found five fishermen out of 15 who had been missing in the sea.

ROP said out of the five found, only one person is alive and they will continue search operations for the rest 10 of the 15 fishermen of Asian nationalities.

According to an official at ROP, 15 people went missing after their fishing vessels capsized in two separate incidents. One boat had eight and the other one had seven sailors on board.