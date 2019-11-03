Local 

Seabourn Angkor cruise ship visits Salalah Port

Oman Observer

Salalah: The cruise ship “Seabourn Angkor” visited Salalah Port on Sunday with “540” passengers on its board from different nationalities as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world.

The “Seabourn Angkor” cruise ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and it will head to Port Sultan Qaboos.

The ship’s passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting the beaches and the traditional markets in Salalah. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4549 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

170km of Adam-Thumrait dual road to open this year

Oman Observer Comments Off on 170km of Adam-Thumrait dual road to open this year

Suwaiq Sultan Qaboos Mosque inauguration on Friday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Suwaiq Sultan Qaboos Mosque inauguration on Friday

Sultanate’s population crosses 4.6m

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate’s population crosses 4.6m