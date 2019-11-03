Seabourn Angkor cruise ship visits Salalah Port
Salalah: The cruise ship “Seabourn Angkor” visited Salalah Port on Sunday with “540” passengers on its board from different nationalities as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world.
The “Seabourn Angkor” cruise ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and it will head to Port Sultan Qaboos.
The ship’s passengers toured the most important archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting the beaches and the traditional markets in Salalah. –ONA