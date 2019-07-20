Sea bass camembert and avocado mustard sauce

Ingredients

Avocado mustard sauce

150 gm Avocado

10 ml Soy sauce Kikkoman

60 gm Mayonnaise (Japanese mayonnaise)

15 gm Dijon Mustard

15 gm Pommery Mustard

10 gm Lemon Juice

4gm Salt

Other Ingredients:

100gm Sea bass fillet

60 gm Camembert cheese

1 pc Sushi nori (Seaweed sheet)

Tempura Batter

200gm Tempura Flour

250 ml Water

For Cooking

50 gm Tempura Flour (For Dusting)

400 ml Oil (for Deep Frying)

Garnish

5gm Chopped Spring Onion

3gm Shichimi Tongarashi

(Japanese chilli powder)

METHOD

Make avocado paste very fine by using a blender.

Mix remaining ingredients and stir by spoon. Set aside.

Take boneless sea bass fish fillet, cut in thin slices (thickness 3mm x width 3cm x Length 6cm).

Cut camembert cheese into 1cm x 1 cm x 3 cm.

Cut sushi nori into 3 cm x 12 cm.

Wrap the cut camembert cheese by thinly sliced sea bass. Roll with fingers, and then wrap it by sushi nori from outside. (Arrange in a plate for deep fry)

Prepare tempura batter by mixing tempura flour and water. Keep aside.

Heat the pan and pour oil to deep fry. Take a rolled sea bass, dust with tempura flour, dip in a tempura batter to coat all around the sushi nori, and deep fry in pre-heated oil.

Fry for a maximum of 40 seconds. You just need to cook fish but not to melt the cheese inside.

Once it is fried, arrange in a plate together with Avocado mustard sauce, garnish with chopped spring onion and Shichimi Tongarashi.

ABOUT

THIS DISH

Camembert cheese came about sometime in the mid to late 1700s and is described to be white, bloomy rinds with pale interiors made from cow’s milk. It has intense, deep and earthy notes with wheels measuring around 5 inches across. Because of its soft nature, this cheese is perfect for seabass and balances out the taste providing that intense earthy notes similar to tasting mushroom, egg and garlic.

Chef Rajesh Thapa was born and raised in Nepal. At a very young age, he was inspired by Kathmandu’s local chefs and vibrant food scene and decided a career in the food and culinary industry. He moved to Dubai in 2008 and mastered the preparation of multi-cuisines while working for different five-star hotels and restaurants. During this stint, he discovered his love for Japanese food and was mentored by Japanese Chef Ando Takashi eventually becoming a master in preparation of Japanese dishes. He worked for over 10 years with Jumeirah Group around the GCC and later on moved to Oman. He is currently serving as the Head Chef of Takara located at the InterContinental Muscat. Chef Rajesh wants to leave a lasting impression in the heart of people not only through his food but his passion and education of Japanese cuisine.