Science week observed with focus on environment

MUSCAT: The National Science Week STEM 2021, observed under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, concluded on Thursday. The activities were carried out online under the slogan ‘Our sustainable environment’.

The final day of the Week included nine sessions with three of them taking place at the same time. The first session’s topics were ‘Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve: An integrated ecosystem’, ‘Air pollution’, and ‘How do I make products from environmental waste?’. The second session discussed ‘Environmental photography skills’, ‘Environmental compensation project for OQ8 Company’ and ‘Simple ways to recycle waste to use it in our home, school and community’.

The third session dealt with topics such as ‘Sustainability of water resources’, ‘How to transfer knowledge of the sustainable environment to the market’ and ‘Peaceful nuclear techniques in the fields of environment and agriculture’.

The penultimate day had four sessions. Of them, two sessions titled ‘Eco 3D Environment’ and ‘How do we reduce our carbon footprint?’ were held simultaneously. While the third session discussed ‘Use of augmented reality technology to promote and teach environmental sustainability”, the fourth dealt with ‘Our sustainable environment and solar energy’.

The National Science Week aims at developing scientific capabilities and skills of students of different age groups, as it is one of the most important activities carried out by the ministry.

It also aims to increase awareness about science and technology, enhance students’ attitude towards science, keep pace with global trends based on the dissemination of science and technology, simplify science and spread scientific culture among all segments of society, consolidate the methodology of scientific thinking among students, and establish a link between students and specialists in science through discussion of scientific topics.

The programme also envisages changing society’s views on science, linking learning with entertainment, spreading the culture of fun education, encouraging and motivating all community members and arousing their passion for science, as well as creating positive trends to keep pace with future changes and developments.