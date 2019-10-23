Schools to remain closed on Sunday for Majlis polls

All government schools in the Sultanate will be closed on Sunday (October 27) due to elections to Majlis Ash’shura on that day.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Education, to pave way for the smooth conduct of the elections, it has been decided that classes will be suspended on Sunday.

“The day will be treated as an official holiday,” the circular said.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Royal Oman Police said that renewal of identity cards for citizens will not be done on October 27.

In a statement, the ROP said that the decision to suspend renewal of the identity cards has been taken in view of the Majlis elections.

However, the statement said that nationals can get birth and death certificates. Also services relating to issue of resident cards to expatriates will continue as normal.

There are 713,335 citizens comprising 375,801 males and 337,534 females will cast their votes to choose 86 members from 637 candidates for the ninth term of the Majlis Ash’shura.

