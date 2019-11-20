Schools suspended tomorrow due to rain forecast

Muscat: The Ministry of Education has suspended classes in public and private schools in the governorates of Muscat, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Dakhiliyah and North Sharqiyah tomorrow.

It may be noted that continuous heavy thundershowers are expected over Musandam, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, al Buraimi, al Dakhliya, al Dahirah and Muscat governorates, accompanied with fresh winds, hail, flash floods (wadis) and low horizontal visibility. Sea state will be moderate to rough during this period over the Sea of Oman.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer that no fresh alerts will be issued as similar conditions will prevail even tomorrow. “Even Muscat will get to moderate to heavy rains from the morning,” he said.