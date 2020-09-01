Schools in Oman to follow physical distancing rules

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman will implement all preventive measures when schools open for the new academic year in November 2019.

“There is a health protocol that will be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, which includes preventative measures, including physical distancing that will be applied inside schools to ensure the safety of students,” said Dr. Abdullah Khamis Ambusaidi, in an interview with Oman TV.

He said the Ministry of Education will ensure the safety of students inside schools and in the event of the finding of COVID cases, the classroom or school will be closed.

The Undersecretary said all the basic subjects will be taught in the classroom, while the other subjects will be taught remotely.

The educational directorates have the flexibility to adapt to the students’ attendance in line with the facilities available to them.

The government seeks to develop a sustainable integrated education system for the long-term, and not just for one year, said the Undersecretary.

The application of integrated education differs from one school to another depending on the students’ density in each school. It will be made sure that the number of students within a class does not exceed 16 to ensure physical distancing.

The ministry seeks to implement the part of the Oman Vision 2040 by introducing blended education now.

“The ministry will develop an evaluation system in line with the new integrated education that will try to achieve equality between all groups of students in various schools,” he said.

Ambusaidi said there is a training plan that will include all teaching staff through an electronic program carried out by a specialised institute for professional training for teachers.

The ministry will support families that cannot afford computers for their children and also launch a simple guide to help parents support their students in e-learning.

The ministry has provided two types of learning platforms for students and a preparation platform for teachers in addition to an electronic library and with the help of telecommunications companies, it will strengthen Internet connectivity, including and extend the network to schools that are not covered by the Internet.

The undersecretary said some changes have been made to the curricula to suit the new integrated education in the current circumstances. “There will be a supplementary curriculum on topics that were not studied due to the suspension of studies,” Ambusaidi said.