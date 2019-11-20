Schools closed today after heavy rains

MUSCAT, NOV 20 – Heavy rains and thunderstorms were reported from many parts of the Sultanate including Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and North Al Batinah, South Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah and Muscat. As most of the traffic signals in Muscat are disrupted due to heavy rains, motorists have been urged to be careful while crossing intersections. A person was reported to be stuck in his vehicle in Amerat on Wednesday, according to PACDA. PACDA and police personnel were placed near wadis to attend to any emergency situation. Muttrah Souq in Muscat was flooded for the second time in two weeks forcing shops to down shutters and minimise damage.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer that new alerts will be issued as similar conditions will prevail on Thursday. “Even moderate to heavy rains are expected in Muscat from the morning,” he added. According to the Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA), three people were rescued in Al Buraimi after their vehicle got stuck in Wadi Hamad. According to the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre, a trough of low pressure, located near the south of Iran, will affect the Sultanate till Friday. The weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperatures associated with the weather condition.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

The Ministry of Education has suspended classes in public and private schools in the governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah and North Sharqiyah on Thursday.