School Sports Days athletics competitions conclude

Muscat, Dec 11 – As many as 213 junior athletes completed athletics competitions within School Sports Days Programme which is under organisation of Ministry of Sports Affairs and with support from Oman Occidental Company. The programme, which aim to discover potential stars for the national teams, was held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex athletics track. Indian school Muscat claimed the first place in boys competitions with 70 points and Indian school Seeb finished second with 51 points. Indian School Al Ghubra took the third spot with 39 points. In boys section, a total of 117 students took part.

In the girls section, Indian school Al Ghubra won top spot with 50 points. Al Shuwaifat School claimed the second place with 42 points and Durat Al Khaleej School finished third with 41 points. A total of 96 students attended the competitions in the section. This is the ninth year of School Sports Days Programme since its launch in 2000. The programme will be held in two phases. The first phase began from September until middle of December. The second phase will start from February until end of April next year.

The ninth edition targets the junior students from age 7 to 10. The programme featured sports including athletics, table tennis, basketball, swimming, badminton, football, beach volleyball, bowling, handball and others. The head committee of the programme preferred to organise each event as a festival to encourage the students to like the sports and provide them the basics training. The graduates of the programme can join the Youth Training Centres which is another programme under supervision of the Ministry of Sports Affairs.