Scholarship launched for students of Indian schools in Oman

Muscat: India’s Ministry of External Affairs has launched a scheme called ‘Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC)’, for the academic year 2019-20, which will benefit children of NRIs/ PIOs belonging to 69 countries, including Oman, in pursuing undergraduate courses in several disciplines in India.

According to a press release, only fresh-first year students will be eligible to get the scholarship.

The scheme is open to four categories of applicants in the age group of 17 to 21 years as on October 31, 2019:

A. Children of Persons of Indian Origin;

B . Children of Non-Resident of Indians;

C. Children of Indian workers of ECR countries – studying outside India and

D Children of Indian workers in ECR countries– studying in India.

The total seats of scholarships are 150, out of which 50 seats are reserved for the category (C) and of these 50 scholarships, one-third shall be reserved for children who are pursuing studies in India, subject to the fulfilling eligibility conditions.

Children of NRIs should have pursued at least three years of education, inclusive of 11th& 12th or equivalent in a foreign country during the last six years, and should have passed the qualifying examination abroad.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in the qualifying examination ( equivalent to plus 2 stage in India) which decides the eligibility to apply for the scholarship scheme.

The institutions that are covered under this scheme are NITs, IIITs, Schools of Planning and Architecture; (b) ‘A’ Grade institutions accredited by NAAC and recognized by UGC and (c) Other institutions covered under DASA scheme.

After obtaining admission in selected courses in any of the specified Institutes, students who fulfil all other eligibility conditions can complete and submit the online application form on the SPDC portal www.spdc.india.gov.in.

The last date for submission of the duly filled in application form in the prescribed format is November 30, 2019.