Schengen visa exemption for Omanis to take time: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Sultanate is in contact with the European Commission as well as with European member states regarding exemptions f0r Omanis from having the Schengen visa.

The requests made by the Sultanate and some other countries have not been decided in light of developments related to immigration and refugee issues, the statement said.

European countries have decided to conduct a comprehensive review of the Schengen Visa system and will stop concluding new agreements until the completion of this review.