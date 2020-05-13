Local Main 

Schedule for Indian repatriation flights from May 17

Muscat: To facilitate the return of stranded nationals in Oman, India will operate eight more special flights to India during the period May 17-23:
Date Sector
17 May 2020 Muscat – Trivandrum
18 May 2020 Muscat – Hyderabad
20 May 2020 Muscat – Bangalore
20 May 2020 Salalah – Calicut
21 May 2020 Muscat  – Delhi
22 May 2020 Muscat – Kannur
23 May 2020 Muscat – Kochi
23 May 2020 Muscat – Gaya
As in the case of two flights on 9 May (Kochi) and 12 May (Chennai), the
passenger lists for all these eights flights will also be finalized by the Embassy on the
basis of information received by the Embassy through the form which was disseminated by the Embassy on its website and social media. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.  The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline to shortlisted persons.  All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.

The second phase of the Vande Bharat mission will begin with a flight from Muscat to Trivandrum, followed by a flight from Salalah to Kozhikode. There will be six flights from the capital city to different destinations in India.
The South Indian state of Kerala will get four flights, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will get one each.

