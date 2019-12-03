Scaling-up boot camps held for SMEs

Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC), in collaboration with Bahrain-based Corporate Hub 9 (CH9), organised two mini scaling-up boot camps for members of its Direct Support Programme.

CH9 is a business accelerator centre established in Bahrain with an intention to assist innovative enterprises grow and prosper through knowledge, investment support and access to local and regional markets.

Mohamed al Tawash, CEO of CH9, spearheaded the mini boot camp which was organised with an aim to transform and hone the participants’ entrepreneurial journey.

The mini boot camp focused on select members of Direct Support Programme (DSP), a Zubair SEC flagship programme. Members with good scaling up potential and mainly those who already have products and services in the market were chosen to participate in the mini boot camp. The mini boot camp mainly focused on the topics ‘How to 2x your business cash flow’; ‘How to 3x your profitability’ and ‘How to 10x valuation’.

Ali Shaker, Advisor, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Zubair SEC said, “This mini boot camp comes as part of the plan for targeted growth for our members. It focussed on select number of Direct Support Programme members who have scalable business, specifically those with products or services currently on the market. This initiative has come to help members achieve their growth targets. For the benefit of more members we are hoping to organising more of such mini boot camps in the future.”

