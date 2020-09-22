SC values HM’s directives to provide all means for handling pandemic

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, on Tuesday chaired a joint meeting between the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and its sub-committee entrusted with addressing the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The Supreme Committee expressed its deep appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s presiding over the meeting of the Supreme Committee last week, as well as His Majesty’s emphasis on making all means available for handling the pandemic and its impacts. The Committee valued His Majesty the Sultan’s directives which aim at protecting all citizens and residents on Oman’s benign land, ensuring the sustainability of services rendered by the State’s institutions and supporting the national economy in a manner that secures the continuity of the private sector’s activities and sound performance of its tasks.

The Supreme Committee has also expressed its extreme anxiety about developments of the pandemic and the re-propagation of this disease locally and internationally, leading to a hike in infections and death cases. “This is due to non-abidance with precautionary measures and procedures issued by the departments concerned,” said the committee, urging all individuals to shoulder their responsibilities and protect themselves, their families and communities against Covid-19.

The Supreme Committee voiced its great recognition of the valuable contribution of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in equipping the Field Hospital and managing its facilities. The Supreme Committee is looking forward to wider participation from the private sector and the collaboration of private establishments with the Government to tackle the pandemic and address its impacts.

The Supreme Committee also looked into health and epidemiological indicators and data in the Governorate of Dhofar and the efforts being exerted in all sectors entrusted with handling the pandemic. In view of its keenness to facilitate the movement of citizens and residents, the Supreme Committee decided to lift lockdown of Dhofar Governorate with effect from Thursday, October 1, 2020. In the meantime, it urged all individuals and establishments to stick to precautionary and preventive procedures to ensure the safety of all.

Acting from its role to alleviate the economic impacts of Covid-19 pandemic on the private sector and, to cut down the financial burden on private firms and establishments, particularly small and medium enterprises, the Supreme Committee decided that the package of incentives related to procedures (incentives) offered by the Government to private sector establishments and workforce shall be extended till the end of 2020. The specialized departments will announce the details of the above-mentioned incentives.

The Committee also decided to allow the return, to the Sultanate, of all those (expats abroad) who carry valid residency with effect from October 1, 2020provided they submit themselves to PCR laboratory test upon their return, besides undergoing the prescribed 14-day health quarantine.

The Committee prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect all people against all harms. –ONA

