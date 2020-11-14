SC studying matters related to issuing new visas

Muscat: There is continuous coordination with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), and a technical team has been formed to represent all bodies represented in the Supreme Committee to study issues related to the issuance of new visas, the Minister of Health on Thursday.

Residents whose work visas have expired are not allowed to return to the Sultanate as per the directives of the Supreme Committee.

“Currently, no new visas are issued, either online or at service centers,” Major Mohammed Al-Hashami of the Royal Oman Police said told the press conference in October.