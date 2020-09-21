SC members visit field hospital at old Muscat Airport

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior and chairman of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 visited the newly-developed field hospital at the site of the old Muscat Airport International Airport.

The Minister of Interior and members of the Supreme Committee were briefed on the field hospital and speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MOH Undersecretary for Health Affairs, said the field hospital will start operations this month or early October by offering 100 of the total 312 beds in the first phase.

A shelter center will be attached to the field hospital with an area of 10000 m2 and a capacity of 384 beds.

The hospital will not receive patients directly, but cases that are referred from hospitals and health centers. It will receive cases that are moderate while critical ones will be transferred to the reference hospitals by ambulances. ”

He said the hospital will have an annex building of 23 or 24 beds and added the project can be converted into a full-fledged hospital “should the need arise in the future.”

The official said the field hospital which is currently under construction will accommodate new COVID 19 patients and help ease the burden on the reference hospitals in Muscat and other neighboring governorates.

Al Hosni hoped that this project will help hospitals to resume services that they offered before the pandemic.

The medical, nursing, and assistant staff in the field hospital are employees of the Ministry of Health, including doctors who recently graduated from various specialties. The hospital has a laboratory and pharmacy, 35 beds in the ward for women, and 13 beds for intensive care.

Eng Abdul Amir bin Abdul Hussain al Ajmi, executive director for External Affairs and Value Creation at the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), said that PDO in collaboration with Carillion Alawi has equipped the field hospital with beds, medical equipment, and logistic support.

Al-Ajmi also said that PDO staff has contributed a large amount through a campaign that lasted for three months.

The goal of establishing a field hospital is to relieve the pressure on the Sultanate’s hospitals, return back the essential services that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as maintain the safety of health workers in hospitals.

The COVID-19 Field Hospital, which has an area of 6100 m2, has admission beds for mild and moderate cases, a temporary care section, a pharmacy, a laboratory, and a radiology section.

In addition, a medical team from the Ministry of Health consists of 30 doctors, 115 nurses, seven lab technicians, seven pharmacist assistants, and seven radiologists.

The field hospital will essentially cover patients from governorates of Muscat, South and North al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, and North Al-Sharqiyah.

It is worth mentioning that the establishment of the field hospital came in collaboration with a number of government and private authorities including the Ministry of Health, Civil Aviation Authority, Oman Airports, PDO, Royal Court Affairs, and Royal Oman Police along with related authorities.