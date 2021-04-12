SC Media Meet: Teaching staff to be vaccinated before next academic year

Muscat: The Supreme Committee is holding a media meeting, which is also attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee.

Highlights of the speech by the Minister of Health.

The Sultanate was one of the first countries to join the international coalition for vaccines.

“Unfortunately, there are challenges at the global level regarding vaccinations. Some countries seized larger quantities than they needed and some countries stopped the export of vaccines.”

“The most important reason for the delay is the failure of companies to step up production capabilities.”

Our strategy is that we do not accept any vaccine until it is first confirmed that it is safe and effective

“The fact that the Sultanate did not receive quantities promised by the companies had nothing to do with the funding, which has the full support of His Majesty the Sultan.”

“To date, 170,000 people have been vaccinated, including 13,000 residents of the Musandam governorate, where the His Majesty the Sultan directed to vaccinate all its inhabitants.

“We hope that the teaching staff will be vaccinated before the beginning of the next academic year if the companies kept their supply promises.”