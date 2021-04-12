SC Media Meet: 3.2 million people to be vaccinated this year

Muscat: The Supreme Committee is holding a media meeting with the editors-in-chief of Oman News Agency, Oman Observer, Oman, and Oman TV, and officials of other establishments.

The meeting is attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee,

Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, Member of the Supreme Committee

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Member of the Supreme Committee

Said bin Hamood al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications & Information Technology, Member of the Supreme Committee

Major General Abdullah bin Ali al Harthi, Assistant Inspector General of Police & Customs for Operations, Royal Oman Police

Highlights:

Minister of Information: The government will continue to take the necessary measures to protect society. The Ministry of Health announced the National Strategy for Immunization Against Covid 19, which aims to immunize 3.2 million people in two phases, the first ending at the end of June and the second at the end of December this year.

Minister of Information: Until this strategy is implemented, “we all have no choice but to continue our commitment to the established regulations and this commitment will guarantee a faster return to life before the emergence of this global epidemic.”

Since its inception, several decisions and measures were taken aimed at protecting public health, and keeping the spread of this disease at a minimum in the Sultanate.

“We are living in these days one of the most difficult periods of the Corona pandemic that all humanity has suffered since the beginning of last year and despite all the great efforts made by various authorities, mainly the Ministry of Health and the rest of the health system institutions in the Sultanate.”

“The numbers indicate, day after day, a very large and dangerous escalation in the number of daily cases, inpatients and in intensive care rooms in hospitals, in addition to what is breaking all our hearts all over, the great increase in the number of deaths.”

The SC took into account that the various sectors of life in the Sultanate, the various government services, and the performance of the private sector would not be affected, except at the minimum level.

The Minister of Information confirms that the measures taken by the Supreme Committee were carried out as a result of deliberate plans by specialists in various sectors and were similar to the measures taken in various countries of the world to limit the spread of the virus and deal with its effects.

“No effort can succeed without being committed by everyone, and it is regrettable that we see a laxity on the part of many in adhering to the controls put in place and the decisions taken as if we were in normal times.”