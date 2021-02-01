Not considering another lockdown now: SC

Muscat: The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, on Sunday said lockdown will be the last option by the Supreme Committee and hope not to reach this situation by following the precautionary measures.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 during the 22nd press conference on Monday said most of the commercial activities will remain open for now.

Highlights:

The Minister of Health: We hope that the committee will not be forced to re-close the Sultanate’s airports for international flights as that will cause a lot of social and economic damage. Closure of the Sultanate’s airports is under study and discussion of the technical committee

Minister of Health: Before the date of January 21, the number of patients in intensive care was 51, and the number has gone up in two days to 102 patients

Minister of Health: Six confirmed cases of the new strain of Covid-19

Minister of Health: The Supreme Committee was forced to take new precautionary measures that it wished not to do.

Minister of Health: Unfortunately, we see individuals shake hands and embrace as if the virus and the pandemic have ended.

Minister of Health: Doubling the number in less than two weeks is a very worrying and frightening sign.

Minister of Health: Pfizer was in the process of developing its plants, which led to a temporary interruption of vaccine exports.

Minister of Health: It has been confirmed by the vaccine manufacturer that a delay of 6 weeks does not affect who took the first dose.

Minister of Health: We confirm that no vaccine will be accepted in the Sultanate unless we confirm the safety, effectiveness, and approval of the drug from the country of origin beforehand.

Minister of Health: We warn that whoever received the first dose of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine cannot receive a second dose from another company.

Minister of Health: 2, 500, 000 doses reserved for the Sultanate from vaccine manufacturers.

Minister of MoCIIP: Most commercial activities will remain open at the present time

Minister of Health: People with respiratory symptoms requested to stay home and avoid going to their workplaces

Dr Amal al Maani: To reach herd immunity, we have to vaccinate at least 60% of the population, and we start with 20% in the high-risk category.

Dr. Amal al Maan: There are 6 cases of mutated strains recorded in the Sultanate, 4 of them are related to travel and two are being investigated

Minister of Health: A number of businessmen in the Sultanate have contributed to the costs of purchasing the vaccine through generous contributions

Minister of MOCIIP: The relationship between the lessor and the lessee is bilateral, and we hope that there should be consideration of the prevailing conditions in these cases.

Minister of Health: A lot of activities will be affected if the situation gets worse

Minister of Health: 450,000 doses of the Covid19 vaccine have been reserved and will arrive this month.

Dr Amal al Maani: There are variants of the mutated virus and the last two strains are the most dangerous even for young people

Minister of Health: Controlling airports is easier than land ports in terms of tests at airports before and after arrival and following up on isolated cases.

Ministry of Health: 96 suspected cases of the new strain of Covid19 in the Sultanate

Dr. Amal al Maani: The new strains reported in the Sultanate are of the same strains found in Britain, Brazil and South Africa

Minister of Health: We do not recommend travel at this time unless it is necessary

Minister of Health: The committee intends to publish names of the shops violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee

Dr. Amal al Maani: Do not take by the numbers to indicate the effectiveness of the vaccine as it varies according to the circumstances, including the method of storage, the natural immunity of people, and infection with the virus despite taking the vaccine

Dr. Amal: There is no specific test for the old or new strain, but after taking the test, it is possible to find out what kind of strains a person has.

Dr. Amal al Maani: The person who received the vaccine does not mean that he is not a carrier of the infection

Speakers

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health,

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion

Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Education for Education

Hamad bin Khalfan al Rashdi, DG, of Education, South Al Batinah.

Dr. Amal bint Saif al Maani, Ministery of Health.